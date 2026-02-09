Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 224.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.9%

Bank of America stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $412.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.