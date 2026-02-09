iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Acquired by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 37,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $102.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $102.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

