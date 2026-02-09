Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 179.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 200,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,838,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.