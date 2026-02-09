Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of STX opened at $429.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.55 and its 200 day moving average is $249.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $459.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,568.91. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 137,976 shares of company stock worth $45,330,378 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,642,796,000 after buying an additional 442,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,196,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,957 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

