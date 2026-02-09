Wedbush Cuts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $15.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,998 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,532 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 19.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

