Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNGX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.75. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

In other news, CFO Daniella Beckman sold 10,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $126,486.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,481.22. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 30,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $374,162.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,629,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,974,654.04. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,288 shares of company stock valued at $726,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,757,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,359,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,974 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,235,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,472,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 224,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 451,611 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

