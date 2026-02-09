Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 779.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 102,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 292.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 84,751 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 126.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

