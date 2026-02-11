Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,863 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.87 and its 200 day moving average is $323.38. The company has a market capitalization of $247.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

