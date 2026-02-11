J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -235.19%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.