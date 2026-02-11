Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lifted by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: FCC cleared Amazon to deploy an extra 4,500 LEO internet satellites (bringing its constellation to ~7,700). That expands Amazon's connectivity footprint, enables more enterprise and edge services tied to AWS and partners, and supports long‑term monetization of Project Kuiper.

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is discussing an AI content marketplace to let publishers license material to AI developers — a potential new recurring‑revenue channel and a defensive move in AI data licensing disputes. This could boost AWS/Marketplace monetization if executed with publishers.

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other bulls argue AWS capex will generate attractive returns as AI demand accelerates; that narrative supports a longer‑term upside case despite short‑term pain.

Positive Sentiment: Amazon disclosed a >5% stake in Beta Technologies (via its Climate Pledge Fund), which lifted Beta shares — a sign Amazon continues strategic minority investments in climate/transportation startups that could tie into logistics or sustainability efforts.

Neutral Sentiment: Amazon One Medical launched a beta "Health Insights" feature to help patients interpret lab results — product expansion in healthcare but limited immediate revenue impact.

Neutral Sentiment: Astera Labs granted Amazon a strategic performance‑based warrant investment — another small strategic stake that aligns supply chain/semiconductor partnerships with AWS hardware plans.

Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched "Pay by Bank" in the U.K., expanding payment options for customers — incremental merchant/payment strategy news with modest near‑term revenue impact.

Negative Sentiment: Market focus remains on the Feb. 5 Q4 print: slight EPS miss, heavy $200B 2026 capex for AI/data centers and higher depreciation — which spooked investors and led to multiple analyst price‑target trims and near‑term sell‑pressure. That macro reaction is the primary driver of today's weakness.

Negative Sentiment: High insider selling and elevated options activity (many calls) have raised short‑term governance/flow concerns for some investors, adding to volatility.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.91.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

