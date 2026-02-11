J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $499,000 in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEC. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEC opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

