AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stock Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $45,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,096,000 after buying an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AMETEK by 246.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 65,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $233.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $235.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.65.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

