Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,358 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ryanair worth $40,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $801,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 22,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,057.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.4545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

