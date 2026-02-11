Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Short Interest Update

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 391 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 1,927 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RCKTW stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, life-transforming gene therapies for rare pediatric diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on inherited genetic disorders, leveraging both lentiviral and adeno-associated virus (AAV) platforms to deliver corrective genes. Rocket’s lead programs include treatments for conditions such as Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I), Danon disease and mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA), each of which represents a high unmet medical need in the pediatric population.
Founded in 2015, Rocket Pharmaceuticals went public in 2018 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RCKTW.
