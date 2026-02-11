Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 236,149 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.01% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $41,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSPA. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 498.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TSPA opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.