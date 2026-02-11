Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $40.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 136,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 56,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

