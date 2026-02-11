Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.37 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Saia worth $39,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at $103,599,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,230,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 403.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after purchasing an additional 145,506 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $30,021,000.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $514,115.20. This trade represents a 29.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $262.00 price target on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $381.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 2.09. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $507.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.78 and a 200-day moving average of $314.82.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated that network expansion and recent capital investments should drive scale benefits and targeted operating-ratio improvement of 100–200 basis points, signalling potential margin recovery over time. Read More.

Management reiterated that network expansion and recent capital investments should drive scale benefits and targeted operating-ratio improvement of 100–200 basis points, signalling potential margin recovery over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly matched/beat consensus — Q4 revenue was ~$790M (up 0.1% y/y) and slightly above some estimates — indicating demand stability even as volumes showed modest declines. Read More.

Revenue roughly matched/beat consensus — Q4 revenue was ~$790M (up 0.1% y/y) and slightly above some estimates — indicating demand stability even as volumes showed modest declines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending and network build remain high but are being scaled back from 2024 levels; 2026 capex guidance is ~$350M–$400M, which supports the long-term network thesis but weighs on near-term cash flow. Read More.

Capital spending and network build remain high but are being scaled back from 2024 levels; 2026 capex guidance is ~$350M–$400M, which supports the long-term network thesis but weighs on near-term cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and profit decline: Q4 diluted EPS was $1.77 vs. a ~$1.90 consensus, and full-year EPS fell to $9.52 from $13.51 in 2024 — a notable drop in profitability. Operating income fell ~36.9% in Q4 and the operating ratio widened to 91.9% (from 87.1%), pressuring margins. Read More.

Earnings miss and profit decline: Q4 diluted EPS was $1.77 vs. a ~$1.90 consensus, and full-year EPS fell to $9.52 from $13.51 in 2024 — a notable drop in profitability. Operating income fell ~36.9% in Q4 and the operating ratio widened to 91.9% (from 87.1%), pressuring margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management cited ~ $4.7M of elevated self‑insurance costs tied to prior-year accidents that impacted the quarter, highlighting expense volatility in claims/insurance. This contributed to the weaker operating income and higher operating ratio. Read More.

Management cited ~ $4.7M of elevated self‑insurance costs tied to prior-year accidents that impacted the quarter, highlighting expense volatility in claims/insurance. This contributed to the weaker operating income and higher operating ratio. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade amplified the sell pressure: Morgan Stanley cut SAIA from Equal Weight to Underweight with a $250 price target (well below recent levels), which likely accelerated intraday selling and raised investor concern about near-term downside. Read More.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

