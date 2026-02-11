J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $472,000 in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,632.40. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $295,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,165,364.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $179.00 price objective on Bloom Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

