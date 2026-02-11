Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 18,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.45 and a 200 day moving average of $229.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FCC cleared Amazon to deploy an extra 4,500 LEO internet satellites (bringing its constellation to ~7,700). That expands Amazon's connectivity footprint, enables more enterprise and edge services tied to AWS and partners, and supports long‑term monetization of Project Kuiper.

Amazon is discussing an AI content marketplace to let publishers license material to AI developers — a potential new recurring‑revenue channel and a defensive move in AI data licensing disputes. This could boost AWS/Marketplace monetization if executed with publishers.

Bank of America and other bulls argue AWS capex will generate attractive returns as AI demand accelerates; that narrative supports a longer‑term upside case despite short‑term pain.

Amazon disclosed a >5% stake in Beta Technologies (via its Climate Pledge Fund), which lifted Beta shares — a sign Amazon continues strategic minority investments in climate/transportation startups that could tie into logistics or sustainability efforts.

Amazon One Medical launched a beta "Health Insights" feature to help patients interpret lab results — product expansion in healthcare but limited immediate revenue impact.

Astera Labs granted Amazon a strategic performance‑based warrant investment — another small strategic stake that aligns supply chain/semiconductor partnerships with AWS hardware plans.

Amazon launched "Pay by Bank" in the U.K., expanding payment options for customers — incremental merchant/payment strategy news with modest near‑term revenue impact.

Market focus remains on the Feb. 5 Q4 print: slight EPS miss, heavy $200B 2026 capex for AI/data centers and higher depreciation — which spooked investors and led to multiple analyst price‑target trims and near‑term sell‑pressure. That macro reaction is the primary driver of today's weakness.

High insider selling and elevated options activity (many calls) have raised short‑term governance/flow concerns for some investors, adding to volatility.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

