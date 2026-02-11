Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.51 and traded as low as GBX 165. Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 165.92, with a volume of 355,181 shares trading hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £219.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Montanaro European Smaller

The trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small European quoted companies. It seeks to achieve capital growth in excess of its benchmark, the MSCI Europe SmallCap (ex-UK) Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City. We ignore market noise and focus on identifying the highest quality businesses that we can own for the long-term.

Almost 30 years later, we manage over £3.5bn (€4bn) on behalf of our clients.

