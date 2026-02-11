Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,997 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 1,764 put options.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

NASDAQ RARE opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $112,086.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,411.48. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $187,126 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Long‑term efficacy reported for Ultragenyx’s gene therapy in two Sanfilippo studies, which supports the commercial and clinical value of the company’s rare‑disease pipeline and is a clear fundamental positive for future revenue potential. Ultragenyx’s Gene Therapy Shows Long-Term Efficacy in Two Sanfilippo Studies

Long‑term efficacy reported for Ultragenyx’s gene therapy in two Sanfilippo studies, which supports the commercial and clinical value of the company’s rare‑disease pipeline and is a clear fundamental positive for future revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Trading remains below recent averages (about 1.2M shares vs. a ~2.7M average) and the stock sits below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, indicating limited participation and scope for higher volatility until catalysts crystallize.

Trading remains below recent averages (about 1.2M shares vs. a ~2.7M average) and the stock sits below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, indicating limited participation and scope for higher volatility until catalysts crystallize. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms have announced or are pursuing a securities‑fraud class action covering purchases from Aug. 3, 2023 through Dec. 26, 2025, and are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates (lead‑plaintiff deadline cited as April 6, 2026). Litigation risk can create overhang, increase legal costs, and weigh on investor sentiment. RARE Investors: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of April 6, 2026 Deadline

Multiple plaintiff law firms have announced or are pursuing a securities‑fraud class action covering purchases from Aug. 3, 2023 through Dec. 26, 2025, and are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates (lead‑plaintiff deadline cited as April 6, 2026). Litigation risk can create overhang, increase legal costs, and weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options flow: investors purchased a large block of put options (5,997 contracts, ~240% above average put volume), signaling short‑term bearish positioning or hedging that can amplify downside pressure if those trades reflect broader negative sentiment.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.