RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RCT) Short Interest Update

RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 50,396 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the January 15th total of 175,626 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of RedCloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of RedCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RedCloud in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedCloud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedCloud stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RedCloud Holdings plc ( NASDAQ:RCT Free Report ) by 2,359.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.83% of RedCloud worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of RedCloud stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37. RedCloud has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

RedCloud (NASDAQ:RCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

We have developed and operate the RedCloud platform (the “Platform”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. We believe the Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access of key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through the Platform, we enable retailers in these markets to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues.

