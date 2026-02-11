Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and traded as low as $30.00. Want Want China shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 361 shares.

Want Want China Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, trading on the OTC market under the symbol WWNTY, is a leading food and beverage company best known for its popular rice crackers, snack foods and flavored beverages. The company’s core product lineup includes a variety of seasoned rice cracker snacks, milk drinks, soy milk beverages and other savory treats, all marketed under the Want Want brand as well as several sub-brands tailored to regional tastes. In addition to snacks and beverages, Want Want China also produces dairy-based desserts and operates packaging business units that support both in-house and third-party clients.

Originally founded in Taiwan in the 1960s by entrepreneur Tsai Eng-meng, Want Want expanded into mainland China in the early 1990s to tap into burgeoning consumer demand.

