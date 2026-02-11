Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 435641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

TWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The firm has a market cap of $709.85 million, a P/E ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan International by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

