2,320 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zacks Research materially raised TXN's earnings estimates across 2026–2028 (multiple quarterly and full‑year lifts — FY2026 to $5.95 from $5.79; FY2027 to $7.38 from $7.12; FY2028 to $9.70), signaling stronger forward profitability that can support a higher share valuation.

Zacks highlights TXN as a "strong growth stock" using its Style Scores, which supports investor confidence in the company's mix of growth and quality characteristics.

An investor‑letter summary (InsiderMonkey) points to macro tailwinds — Fed rate cuts, strong corporate results and ongoing AI momentum — that supported market gains in late 2025 and underpin optimism for semiconductor names like TXN.

The Motley Fool included TXN among dividend stocks benefiting from strong data‑center demand, reinforcing TXN's combination of cash returns and secular end‑market strength.

Zacks also examined TXN's reliance on international sales, noting shifts in geographic mix that could affect revenue sensitivity to FX, trade dynamics or regional demand — a risk investors should monitor even as estimates rise.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $226.56 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.78 and a 200 day moving average of $183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,134 shares of company stock worth $2,988,704. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

