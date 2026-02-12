Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after buying an additional 727,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 5.8%

GILD opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.