Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases 9,374 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Freedom Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

