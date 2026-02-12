The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,012 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,092,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,477,206,000 after acquiring an additional 517,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 785,478 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,803,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $1,081,847,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,013,000 after buying an additional 577,621 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research set a $143.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.