Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.7% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Accenture were worth $39,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $230.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $228.83 and a 1 year high of $392.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

