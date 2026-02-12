Drake & Associates LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.07 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

