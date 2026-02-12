Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 22,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 16,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.3575.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEGXF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

About Aecon Group

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Aecon Group Inc, trading on the OTC market under the symbol AEGXF, is one of Canada’s leading publicly listed infrastructure development and construction companies. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Aecon delivers services across a broad spectrum of sectors, including transportation, energy, mining, and urban development. Since its origins in the late 19th century, Aecon has grown through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions into a full-service contractor capable of executing projects of varying complexity and scale.

The company’s core business is organized into three main segments: Infrastructure, Urban Development and Concessions, and Industrial.

