Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading 117,293.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) traded up 117,293.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4,279.00 and last traded at $4,279.00. 40,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,163% from the average session volume of 1,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.6450.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finnair Oyj is the flag carrier and largest airline of Finland, providing scheduled passenger and air cargo services. Headquartered in Vantaa, the company operates from its primary hub at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. Through its core business segments—Passenger, Cargo and Ancillary Services—Finnair delivers a range of offerings including short‐ and long‐haul flights, charter operations and holiday packages under the Finnair Holidays brand. The airline holds a strategic position in Europe as a gateway to Asia, leveraging its Nordic location for efficient polar routes.

The airline’s network extends across Europe, Asia and North America, serving over 120 destinations in more than 35 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.