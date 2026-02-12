AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 110,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 83,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

AYRO Stock Down 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

AYRO Company Profile

AYRO, Inc, headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, is a manufacturer of low-speed electric vehicles designed for short-distance transport and utility applications. The company specializes in developing battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) tailored to the needs of last-mile delivery, facilities management and campus mobility. AYRO’s product portfolio includes compact commercial cargo vans and utility vehicles that combine zero-emission operation with customizable configurations for urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 2017, AYRO brings together expertise in automotive engineering, battery technology and modular vehicle design to serve a growing market for sustainable transportation solutions.

