Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Cincinnati Financial News
Here are the key news stories impacting Cincinnati Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat analysts’ estimates: CINF reported stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings driven by underwriting income, higher premiums and investment income (EPS and revenue beats; operating income up ~7%). This is the primary bullish driver behind the stock strength. Cincinnati Financial Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Underwriting Income
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and summaries emphasize rising premiums and investment income supporting higher quarterly profit and strong revenue growth (revenue up ~21.8% year-over-year), reinforcing the beat narrative. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly profit rises on higher premiums, investment income
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and transcripts provide detail on underwriting performance and reserve management that support the beat and suggest operational momentum into the year. CINF Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: CINF outlined ~$204M of reinsurance premiums for 2026 and flagged continued investment in AI initiatives — these are strategic items that may improve long-term efficiency but will raise near-term spending and execution risk. Cincinnati Financial outlines $204M reinsurance premiums for 2026 as AI initiatives advance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/media summaries (Stamford Advocate / MarketBeat summaries) and TipRanks recap the call as “record profits balanced with catastrophe risk,” highlighting that catastrophe exposure remains a material watch item rather than an immediate negative. Cincinnati Financial Balances Record Profits With Cat Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest entries flagged a “large increase,” but the raw data shows zero shorted shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a data error and should not be interpreted as meaningful short-seller activity today. Short Interest Report (data flagged)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was mixed: some coverage notes CINF underperformed peers and shares briefly dipped despite the beat — suggesting investors are parsing margin/cat-exposure details and valuation (some profit-taking or sector rotation). Cincinnati Financial shares dip despite beating Q4 earnings expectations
- Negative Sentiment: One report flagged that CINF underperformed peer group on the day, which can pressure the stock in short-term trading even with solid fundamentals. Cincinnati Financial Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CINF
Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance
Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.30.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.51. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 22.94%.
Cincinnati Financial Profile
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.
The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cincinnati Financial
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.