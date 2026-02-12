Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.51. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

