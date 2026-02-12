Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of NVR worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in NVR by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,000. This trade represents a 36.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 920 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,324 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes $750 million repurchase (up to ~3.3% of shares). The buyback is a clear capital‑allocation catalyst that supports EPS and signals that management views the stock as undervalued. NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and institutional flows show mixed but generally constructive context — median analyst target around $8,150 and several large institutional reallocations into NVR, providing background on valuation but not an immediate catalyst. Quiver Quantitative — Analyst/Institutional Notes
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 showed declines across key fundamentals: revenue $2.74B (≈‑5% YoY), gross and operating profit down ~16–18%, net income down ~20.5%, diluted EPS $121.54 (down ~13% YoY), and operating cash flow down ~31% — signs of margin pressure and weaker cash generation that could limit upside until margins stabilize. NVR Inc Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Matthew Kelpy sold 500 shares (~70% of his holding) for about $4.05M (filed with the SEC). Continued insider sales (multiple recent filings) may worry some investors about management’s conviction on near‑term upside. SEC Form 4 — Matthew B. Kelpy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8,350.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,329.40.
NVR Stock Performance
NVR stock opened at $8,104.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,559.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,711.36. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $139.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About NVR
NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.
Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.
