Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.6% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $157.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.32. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

