Robert Rehard Sells 7,704 Shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Rehard sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.72, for a total value of $1,669,610.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,854.88. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RRX opened at $213.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.21.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets (Barclays, KeyCorp/KeyBanc, Oppenheimer) have raised upside expectations for RRX and helped push momentum earlier this week. KeyBanc upgrade

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets (Barclays, KeyCorp/KeyBanc, Oppenheimer) have raised upside expectations for RRX and helped push momentum earlier this week. Positive Sentiment: The stock recently hit a new 52‑week high following analyst upgrades, which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. Regal Rexnord Sets New 52-Week High

The stock recently hit a new 52‑week high following analyst upgrades, which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend (annualized $1.40, payout ratio ~33%), a modest income signal that may support shareholder interest. MarketBeat dividend note

Company declared a quarterly dividend (annualized $1.40, payout ratio ~33%), a modest income signal that may support shareholder interest. Positive Sentiment: Short interest reportedly fell meaningfully in January (~17%), lowering short pressure and reducing a potential headwind to upside moves. No link provided

Short interest reportedly fell meaningfully in January (~17%), lowering short pressure and reducing a potential headwind to upside moves. Neutral Sentiment: Management will participate in investor fireside chats and host meetings at Barclays and Citi industrial conferences next week — useful for guidance/visibility but not an immediate earnings surprise. Conference participation

Management will participate in investor fireside chats and host meetings at Barclays and Citi industrial conferences next week — useful for guidance/visibility but not an immediate earnings surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are digging into the Q4 earnings call (questions on growth and margins); useful context for upcoming guidance but not a direct intraday catalyst. Q4 analyst questions

Analysts and media are digging into the Q4 earnings call (questions on growth and margins); useful context for upcoming guidance but not a direct intraday catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares (~$7.9M), cutting his holding by ~30.6% — a material reduction that can undermine investor confidence about insider conviction. SEC Filing

Large insider sales: CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares (~$7.9M), cutting his holding by ~30.6% — a material reduction that can undermine investor confidence about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: CFO Robert Rehard sold 7,704 shares (~$1.67M), reducing his stake by ~18.4%; adds to the cluster of insider selling this week. SEC Filing

CFO Robert Rehard sold 7,704 shares (~$1.67M), reducing his stake by ~18.4%; adds to the cluster of insider selling this week. Negative Sentiment: EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares (~$488K), trimming her position ~14.6%; the pattern of multiple senior officer sales is likely contributing to downward pressure on the share price. SEC Filing

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

