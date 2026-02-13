Gumer Alvero Sells 4,658 Shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,735.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,648.48. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMP opened at $467.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $552.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.67.

Company fundamentals remain strong: Ameriprise reported an EPS beat and double-digit revenue growth in its latest quarter, and it recently declared a $1.60 quarterly dividend (annualized $6.40). Those items support the stock's longer-term thesis.

Management is engaging with investors — Ameriprise presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference; the transcript provides detail but no new headline guidance. Useful for longer-term modeling, but not market-moving by itself.

Valuation commentary is mixed — analysts' consensus target remains above the current price, with several firms reiterating Buy/Hold ratings and some target upgrades; this provides upside framing but hasn't prevented near-term volatility.

Material insider selling: SVP Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares (~$2.53M) and CEO William Truscott sold 5,000 shares (~$2.66M) in separate filings, significantly reducing their holdings — insider exits at this scale tend to spook investors and likely triggered today's selling pressure.

Additional insider sales reported (another director sold 7,000 shares); aggregated insider selling headlines have coincided with higher volume and negative price action.

Leadership change: Ameriprise announced the retirement of long-time wealth executive Joseph E. Sweeney. Loss of a key wealth-management leader adds near-term execution uncertainty for the advice/wealth channel.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,635,471,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,019,000 after purchasing an additional 446,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,420,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,438,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

