Matthew Kaufman Sells 30,034 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,181,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,322,656.95. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RBLX opened at $63.22 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 311.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and growth forecast triggered a short-term rally (about a 10% intraday pop on Feb. 10), showing there is still buy-side conviction on Roblox’s long-term growth and creator-economy potential. Read More.

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

