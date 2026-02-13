Mark Reinstra Sells 34,320 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 34,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,493,348.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 454,322 shares in the company, valued at $33,006,493.30. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Roblox alerts:

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 16,782 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $1,598,317.68.

Roblox Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 311.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roblox by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Roblox by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 327,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Trending Headlines about Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and growth forecast triggered a short-term rally (about a 10% intraday pop on Feb. 10), showing there is still buy-side conviction on Roblox’s long-term growth and creator-economy potential. Read More.

Analyst upgrade and growth forecast triggered a short-term rally (about a 10% intraday pop on Feb. 10), showing there is still buy-side conviction on Roblox’s long-term growth and creator-economy potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox published safety initiatives for Safer Internet Day — good for long-term trust and retention but unlikely to deliver immediate revenue upside. Read More.

Roblox published safety initiatives for Safer Internet Day — good for long-term trust and retention but unlikely to deliver immediate revenue upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term bullish scenarios are being debated (e.g., whether RBLX can reach ~$150 by 2030); these are speculative and matter more to long-horizon investors than to near-term price action. Read More.

Longer-term bullish scenarios are being debated (e.g., whether RBLX can reach ~$150 by 2030); these are speculative and matter more to long-horizon investors than to near-term price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant, clustered insider selling: CEO David Baszucki sold ~272k shares (~25% reduction in his reported direct stake) and several other senior insiders sold large blocks across Feb. 10–11. The size and concentration of these sales is being read negatively by the market and likely added downward pressure. Read More. · Read More.

Significant, clustered insider selling: CEO David Baszucki sold ~272k shares (~25% reduction in his reported direct stake) and several other senior insiders sold large blocks across Feb. 10–11. The size and concentration of these sales is being read negatively by the market and likely added downward pressure. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/reputational risk: Australia has asked to meet with Roblox over complaints about grooming and graphic content, signaling potential regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs that can hurt user trust and monetization. Read More.

Regulatory/reputational risk: Australia has asked to meet with Roblox over complaints about grooming and graphic content, signaling potential regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs that can hurt user trust and monetization. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Round-up analysis explaining the latest pullback (insider selling, regulatory headlines, mixed post-earnings read) — useful for investors wanting a consolidated view of why shares are down. Read More.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.