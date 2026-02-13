Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Haven Global Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Haven Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.7% of Haven Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Haven Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,212,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha argues TSM has entered an AI era where AI chips now outpace mobile handsets; Nvidia has surpassed Apple as TSM’s largest customer, implying stronger pricing power, higher demand and structurally better margins going forward. Taiwan Semiconductor: Transition From An iPhone To An AI Era

Seeking Alpha argues TSM has entered an AI era where AI chips now outpace mobile handsets; Nvidia has surpassed Apple as TSM’s largest customer, implying stronger pricing power, higher demand and structurally better margins going forward. Positive Sentiment: TSM reported the highest monthly sales in company history, which management linked to sustained AI adoption—this confirms continuing strong demand from major AI customers (notably Nvidia). TSMC CEO C.C. Wei Just Delivered Fantastic News for Nvidia Investors

TSM reported the highest monthly sales in company history, which management linked to sustained AI adoption—this confirms continuing strong demand from major AI customers (notably Nvidia). Positive Sentiment: Benzinga notes TSM hit a 52‑week high after Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating following strong sales—support from a major wirehouse analyst helps near‑term sentiment and flows. Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Hits 52-Week High

Benzinga notes TSM hit a 52‑week high after Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating following strong sales—support from a major wirehouse analyst helps near‑term sentiment and flows. Positive Sentiment: Sector research (Zacks) and industry tallies show semiconductor sales surged in 2025 on AI-driven logic and memory growth—TSM is a primary beneficiary of that cyclical upswing. 4 Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio on Solid Semiconductor Sales Growth

Sector research (Zacks) and industry tallies show semiconductor sales surged in 2025 on AI-driven logic and memory growth—TSM is a primary beneficiary of that cyclical upswing. Positive Sentiment: Investor letters and fund commentary (e.g., Baron Fund) point to a demand boom for TSM‑exposed names, reinforcing momentum among institutional holders. Demand Boom Sent Taiwan Semiconductor Higher

Investor letters and fund commentary (e.g., Baron Fund) point to a demand boom for TSM‑exposed names, reinforcing momentum among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: TSM declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9503 per share (annualized yield ~1.0%), payable July 9 with a June 11 record date—a modest income signal but not a major catalyst given the low yield.

TSM declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9503 per share (annualized yield ~1.0%), payable July 9 with a June 11 record date—a modest income signal but not a major catalyst given the low yield. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/flow commentary (MarketBeat) says money is rotating from software into AI infrastructure (chips, testing, packaging, power). That rotation favors TSM long term, though it also shifts attention to broader supply‑chain winners and durability factors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $368.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $380.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

