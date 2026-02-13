Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Exelon by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,118 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 6,003,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,685,000 after buying an additional 208,242 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 987,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,443 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,875,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.55 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

