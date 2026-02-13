Jason Pitofsky Sells 2,036 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $783.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

