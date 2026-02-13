Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $1,236,303.75 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4%

SCHW opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

