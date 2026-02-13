Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $1,236,303.75 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4%
SCHW opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.
Read Our Latest Report on SCHW
Charles Schwab News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RIAs are increasing equity ownership and moving to performance‑based pay — a trend Schwab cites that can strengthen advisor loyalty to custodians and support recurring custody and platform revenue. Successful RIAs Upping Equity, Performance-Based Compensation, Schwab Says
- Positive Sentiment: Management pushing back: CEO Rick Wurster says Schwab is using AI and sees it as an aid to wealth managers rather than an existential threat — messaging intended to calm investors about disruption risk. Charles Schwab isn’t worried about AI. CEO Rick Wurster explains how it is using it now.
- Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism and fund flows have recently supported SCHW’s performance; discretionary buying and positive fund commentary are a stabilizing force after headline-driven volatility. Investors’ Optimism is Fueling The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (SCHW) Performance
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative valuation / peer comparison pieces highlight SCHW vs. Robinhood debate — useful context for value investors but not an immediate catalyst. SCHW vs. HOOD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Primary negative catalyst: multiple outlets flag a newly released AI tax/advice tool (notably from Altruist and others) that sparked sectorwide selling on fears it could automate planning, drive fee compression and lure clients away from traditional advisory platforms. AI Shockwave: SCHW, LPLA & Others Slide on Disruption Fear
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage explaining the Altruist tool’s impact—investors worry automated tax/wealth tools could reduce advisor billable hours or prompt pricing pressure across custodians and brokerages. Why Altruist’s New AI Tax Tool Spooked Investors in Schwab, LPL, Raymond James
- Negative Sentiment: Sector momentum: wealth‑management names broadly sold off amid trader flight to safety, amplifying Schwab’s decline through correlated selling and higher volume. US wealth manager stocks sink as traders flee next AI casualty
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent director and chairman share sales were reported (large, disclosed trades) — not uncommon but adds to negative optics during a headline‑driven pullback. Walter Bettinger Form 4 (SEC)
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal note: an ex‑employee was found guilty of fraud/ID theft — a reputational headline that can weigh sentiment even if it’s operationally isolated. Ex-Schwab employee found guilty of fraud, ID theft
Charles Schwab Company Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charles Schwab
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.