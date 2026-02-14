23,659 Shares in Nutanix $NTNX Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Nutanix in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

