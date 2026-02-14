Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Arete Research from $283.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $198.79 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,061 shares of company stock worth $10,559,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

