Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Arete Research from $283.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,061 shares of company stock worth $10,559,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Amazon.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and cloud demand remain a structural support for AMZN; analysts point to expanding AI and cloud revenues that underpin long‑term growth. AWS Momentum Supports Amazon.com
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s minority stake in BETA Technologies and other strategic bets could boost logistics/sustainability optionality and have drawn analyst interest as long‑term strategic wins. Amazon Bets Big on BETA
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon‑backed X‑Energy secured a U.S. nuclear fuel license — a long‑dated infrastructure win that could help power data centers and reduce energy costs for AWS over time. X‑Energy Secures Nuclear Fuel License
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy continues to expand same‑day delivery to thousands more cities — a near‑term revenue/market‑share positive for the retail segment. Amazon Pharmacy Same‑Day Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional activity: several managers (e.g., PRIMECAP, Egerton) have recently increased stakes, signaling conviction from long‑term holders. PRIMECAP Boosts Amazon Stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s satellite/LEO program advanced with a multi‑satellite Ariane 6 launch — a strategic long‑term investment but cash‑intensive today. Ariane 6 Launches Amazon LEO Satellites
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets (New Street cut its target but left a buy rating), reflecting mixed near‑term views while maintaining longer‑term upside. New Street Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment pressure: multiple outlets report AMZN entered a bear market and just hit its worst multi‑day losing streak in nearly 20 years as investors punish heavy capex and rotate out of big tech. Worst Losing Streak / Bear Market
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are explicitly worried about the ~$200B AI capex plan (and the broader $700B hyperscaler capex wave) — concerns center on cash flow, near‑term returns and multiple compression. Mag 7 CapEx Wave
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational and regulatory noise: Ring’s Super Bowl ad backlash led Amazon’s Ring to cancel a Flock Safety partnership, and Italian tax authorities conducted searches in a new probe — both add short‑term headline risk. Ring Ad Backlash / Flock Cancellation Italian Tax Probe
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
