Caprock Group LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 82,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SK Telecom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,193,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,217,000 after purchasing an additional 303,646 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 14.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 615,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SK Telecom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

