Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 58,223 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,854,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

