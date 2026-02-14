Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 41,243 Relx Plc $RELX

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Relx by 622.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,350,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,189 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 188.9% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 560,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,344,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,569,000 after purchasing an additional 303,002 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,649,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 238,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 184,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Relx Plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

