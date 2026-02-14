Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,086 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $315.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.12. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.